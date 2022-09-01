(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Fahrettin Altun, the director of communications with the Turkish Presidency, accused one of the world's largest news agencies Reuters of spreading what he described as fake news and disinformation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters published its special report, titled "Insiders reveal how Erdogan tamed Turkey's newsrooms," which painted a rather grim picture of Turkish media landscape. The article said that Turkish radio and tv regulator, RTUK, issued heavy fines to "independent channels," while mainstream media grew used to self-censorship.

"The Directorate of Communications, which engages in successful activities at home and abroad in line with the (Turkey) Communications Model, being targeted by the UK-based news agency Reuters is a sign that we are on the right track and a badge of honor.

.. We know perfectly well Reuters' intentions, the purpose it serves and what it is doing for that purpose," Altun said on Twitter, accusing the news agency of publishing "misleading and fake news."

The official called the news agency "an apparatus of perception operations and systematic manipulation" against Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and urged it to "report the facts and the facts alone."

Altun also cited several instances when Reuters "spread disinformation" about the country or distorted Erdogan's statements.