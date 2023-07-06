ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Thursday that the Turkish leader is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 7 in Istanbul.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to Turkey on Friday to meet with his Turkish counterpart, and to discuss the situation in Ukraine as well as the future of the grain deal.

"It is expected that tomorrow Mr. President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) will meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. After the meeting, a press conference may be held in the Vahdettin Pavilion (one of the residences of the Turkish president in Istanbul)," the office of the Turkish leader told Sputnik.