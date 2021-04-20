UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan's Party Extends New Olive Branch To Egypt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:13 PM

Erdogan's party extends new olive branch to Egypt

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party on Tuesday proposed establishing a parliamentary friendship group with Egypt, extending a new olive branch in Ankara's efforts to normalize ties with Cairo

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party on Tuesday proposed establishing a parliamentary friendship group with Egypt, extending a new olive branch in Ankara's efforts to normalize ties with Cairo.

Turkey's relations with Egypt froze following the 2013 overthrow of Islamist ex-president Mohamed Morsi, whom Erdogan had personally backed.

The two countries expelled each others' ambassadors and subsequently backed opposing sides in the conflict in Libya.

But Libya has taken its first steps in a post-war transition, and Turkey has spent the past few months mending fences with regional rivals, saying it has had its first diplomatic contacts with Egypt since 2013 last month.

"Today we will present a motion to the parliament speaker's office to establish a friendship group between the Turkish republic and Egypt," Bulent Turan, the parliamentary leader of Erdogan's AKP party, was quoted as saying by the Anadolu state news agency.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu heralded a "new era" in relations with Egypt, announcing a diplomatic delegation visit to Cairo next month.

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament Egypt Visit Cairo Ankara Libya Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

32 minutes ago

US Nuclear Weapon Production Capability 'Nonexiste ..

3 minutes ago

Ditt admin closed courts after 20 lawyers tested p ..

3 minutes ago

Fawad strongly condemns Khaqan's attitude towards ..

3 minutes ago

France Sends Condolences to Chadian People Over De ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.