ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The People's Alliance led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party has won 323 out of 600 seats in the parliamentary elections, the Supreme Election Council chief Ahmet Yener said on Tuesday.

Parliamentary elections were held in Turkey on May 14 along with the first round of presidential election.

"In the parliament of the 28th convocation, the Justice and Development party has won 268 seats, the Nationalist Movement Party got 50, Yeniden Rifah party has won 5 seats," Yener was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.