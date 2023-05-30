UrduPoint.com

Erdogan's Party-Led Alliance Wins Majority Of Seats In Parliament - Election Council

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Erdogan's Party-Led Alliance Wins Majority of Seats in Parliament - Election Council

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The People's Alliance led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party has won 323 out of 600 seats in the parliamentary elections, the Supreme Election Council chief Ahmet Yener said on Tuesday.

Parliamentary elections were held in Turkey on May 14 along with the first round of presidential election.

"In the parliament of the 28th convocation, the Justice and Development party has won 268 seats, the Nationalist Movement Party got 50, Yeniden Rifah party has won 5 seats," Yener was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Parliament Alliance Tayyip Erdogan May

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new trai ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new training initiatives for diplomats ..

31 minutes ago
 Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dial ..

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dialogue table: PM

43 minutes ago
 Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed ..

Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed PTI women

57 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai I ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovat ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

1 hour ago
 UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority str ..

UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority strengthen Financial Cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.