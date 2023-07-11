Open Menu

Erdogan's Proposal On Sweden May Go To Turkish Parliament Next Week - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Erdogan's Proposal on Sweden May Go to Turkish Parliament Next Week - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal on the ratification of the protocol on Sweden's membership in NATO may go to the Turkish parliament next week, an informed source in Ankara told Sputnik on Tuesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Erdogan agreed to back Sweden's NATO membership bid and send the relevant documents to the parliament for ratification at the earliest.

"The president's proposal is expected to be submitted to the parliament by the end of next week," the source said.

