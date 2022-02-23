UrduPoint.com

Erdogan's Security Guard Dies During Visit To Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Erdogan's Security Guard Dies During Visit to Africa

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) A member of the security team of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan died of heart attack in Senegal during the Turkish leader's visit, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, rescue services failed to save the life of Hayrettin Eren, chief of the special operations branch of the presidential protection department, despite all efforts.

Eren's body was reportedly flown to Turkey on Erdogan's plane.

