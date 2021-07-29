UrduPoint.com
Erdogan's Spokesman Calls Wildfires In Turkey National Disaster

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:21 PM

Erdogan's Spokesman Calls Wildfires in Turkey National Disaster

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin called the forest fires in southern Turkey a national disaster; the prosecutor's office is conducting a comprehensive investigation of their causes

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin called the forest fires in southern Turkey a national disaster; the prosecutor's office is conducting a comprehensive investigation of their causes.

"Forest fires are a national disaster. All our departments are dealing with them intensively. The prosecutor's office is comprehensively studying the causes of the fires. The work will continue tirelessly," Kalin said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the administration of the governor of Antalya Province announced a severe wildfire in the area of.

Due to strong winds and hot weather, the flame quickly spread over a large area. The fire in Manavgat was brought under control on Thursday. Three people died, 122 were injured. The Russian Consulate General in Antalya told Sputnik there was no information about any injured Russians. In total, 41 forest fires have occurred in 13 Turkish provinces over the past two days, 31 of them have been brought under control.

More Stories From World

