MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are unlikely to produce a breakthrough in a matter of days, although progress is possible within a week or two, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

"We have to give a chance to diplomacy and it is important to continue to talk to the Russian side. I'm personally not expecting a major breakthrough over the next couple of days or even maybe a week or so. But maybe in a week or two we will see some movement again," Kalin told the Financial Times.

Turkey is encouraging Russia and Ukraine to continue negotiations, Kalin said, noting that the Turkish defense ministry was cooperating with Russian and Ukrainian colleagues to arrange for evacuations from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

A discussion on security guarantees for Ukraine is still at an early stage, but "in principle we (Turkey) look at it favorably because we want to support Ukraine and we want to end this war," Kalin added.

The Russian special operation in Ukraine began on February 24. The sides held the first round of peace talks in Belarus on February 28. Another round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations was held in Istanbul on March 29.

In the course of the talks, Ukraine said it would be ready to consider military neutrality and abandon the claim to NATO membership if other countries agree to provide it with security guarantees. Turkey is among the countries picked by Ukraine as desirable security guarantors, along with the five UN Security Council permanent members as well as Germany, Canada, Italy, Israel and Poland.