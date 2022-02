(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) There are no legal barriers for incumbent Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the presidential race in June 2023, and there will be no early elections either, his spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli said that Erdogan will be the candidate of the ruling People's Alliance in the elections in 2023. The leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, counter to that saying that Erdogan's bid is legally inadmissible.

"There are no legal barriers (for Erdogan) to be a candidate in 2023. We have repeatedly stated that there will be no early election.

The speaker of the parliament also made a statement. The president is eligible to be elected next year," Kalin said in an interview to Turkish broadcaster A Haber.

In November, Turkish opposition forces accused Erdogan of incompetenceamid dramatic fall of the national Currency and urged him to hold early elections. The president rejected the calls and reiterated that both presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023, as planned.

Recent polls show that high inflation and lira devaluation hit incomes of the Turkish middle-class which is electoral basis of the ruling party.