Erdogan's Spokesman Tells Sullivan Ankara Ready To Assist Settlement In Ukraine - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 12:13 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin in a telephone conversation with the US National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan announced Ankara's readiness to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.
During the conversation, it was stated that the Ukrainian crisis should be resolved through dialogue and cooperation, the importance that Turkey attaches to the protection of the territorial integrity of Ukraine was emphasized, it said.