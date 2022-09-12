UrduPoint.com

Erdogan's Supporter Says Opposition Waiting For Biden's Approval To Announce Candidate

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader and open supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan President Devlet Bahceli said on Monday that the country's opposition cannot announce its candidate for the upcoming election without the approval of US President Joe Biden.

"They (the opposition) cannot say 'It is our candidate!' without Biden's approval. They cannot nominate a candidate without kissing the hands and feet of Turkey's enemies... However, our decision is clear. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a man of strong will and a man of the nation, should be reelected," Bahceli was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Aksam.

In late February, leaders of six Turkish opposition parties, namely CHP, the Democracy and Progress Party, the Democrat Party, the Future Party, the Good Party, and the Felicity Party, signed a joint declaration outlining their plan to restore parliamentary system and strip the powers of the president should they win the elections. Part of the plan entails the overhaul of the existing presidential system, which came into effect in 2018 with Erdogan's backing.

The 2023 Turkish general election will be held on June 18, 2023.

