Erdogan's Visit To Gulf Countries May Bring $50Bln In Investment To Turkey - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will likely bring over $50 billion in investment to the country, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Saturday, citing sources

Contracts with the UAE alone should bring about $40 billion, according to earlier reports, while deals with investors from the rest of the Arab countries are expected to exceed $10 billion, Hurriyet said. However, they may not all be signed during this visit from July 17-19, the report added.

The sides are considering joint investments in such areas as acquisition and development of energy, infrastructure, transport and defense industry projects in Turkey, the newspaper reported.

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Chairwoman of the Central Bank Hafize Gaye Erkan laid the groundwork for the signing of the deals during preparatory visits, the news outlet reported. The country's authorities have also completed a framework that will open the door for a significant influx of resources, according to the report.

Last month, Yilmaz and Simsek paid a visit to the UAE to discuss the development of economic cooperation between the states with their counterparts.

