UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan's Visit To Kazakhstan Canceled - Presidential Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:55 PM

Erdogan's Visit to Kazakhstan Canceled - Presidential Office

The scheduled working visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kazakhstan from March 30-31 to participate in an informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (also known as the Turkic Council) has been canceled, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement obtained by Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The scheduled working visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kazakhstan from March 30-31 to participate in an informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (also known as the Turkic Council) has been canceled, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Last week, the Turkish presidential office said that Erdogan would visit the city of Turkistan in Kazakhstan on March 30-31 to take part in an informal summit of the Turkic Council.

"The visit of our president to Kazakhstan, scheduled for March 30-31, has been canceled, he will take part in the informal summit of the Turkic Council via videoconference," the statement said.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization to promote cooperation among Turkic states. Members include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, with Hungary having an observer status.

Related Topics

Turkey Visit Turkistan Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Hungary Tayyip Erdogan March From

Recent Stories

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

21 minutes ago

North Korea Capable of Making Nuclear Weapons But ..

1 hour ago

US May Face Delays in Developing Vital Technologie ..

1 hour ago

Akbar Malik assumes charge as Acting Director Prog ..

1 hour ago

At Least 100 Injured in Collapse of Stadium During ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lanka bowlers peg back West Indies in first Te ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.