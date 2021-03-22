(@FahadShabbir)

The scheduled working visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kazakhstan from March 30-31 to participate in an informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (also known as the Turkic Council) has been canceled, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement obtained by Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The scheduled working visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kazakhstan from March 30-31 to participate in an informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (also known as the Turkic Council) has been canceled, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Last week, the Turkish presidential office said that Erdogan would visit the city of Turkistan in Kazakhstan on March 30-31 to take part in an informal summit of the Turkic Council.

"The visit of our president to Kazakhstan, scheduled for March 30-31, has been canceled, he will take part in the informal summit of the Turkic Council via videoconference," the statement said.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization to promote cooperation among Turkic states. Members include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, with Hungary having an observer status.