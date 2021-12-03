Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may be expected in Ukraine in the beginning of February 2022, Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Vasily Bodnar said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may be expected in Ukraine in the beginning of February 2022, Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Vasily Bodnar said on Thursday.

"President Erdogan will visit Ukraine in the beginning of February to hold a meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council," the diplomat told Radio NV.

He added that there is an "absolute understanding and friendly relations" between the presidents of Turkey and Ukraine, which contributes to a strong strategic partnership.

According to Erdogan, Turkey is ready to mediate Russian-Ukrainian disputes, a statement welcomed in the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his part said that President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan could discuss Ankara's proposal, but reiterated that Russia is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine.