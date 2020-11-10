Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas mourned his "friend" Saeb Erekat on Tuesday, describing the death of the veteran Palestinian negotiator from Covid-19 complications as a "huge loss" for his people

Ramallah (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :

"The departure of a brother and a friend, of the great fighter, Dr. Saeb Erekat, is a great loss for Palestine and our people, and we are deeply saddened," Abbas said in a statement shortly after Erekat's death was announced.