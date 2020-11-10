UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erekat's Death A 'huge Loss' For Palestinians: Mahmud Abbas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:53 PM

Erekat's death a 'huge loss' for Palestinians: Mahmud Abbas

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas mourned his "friend" Saeb Erekat on Tuesday, describing the death of the veteran Palestinian negotiator from Covid-19 complications as a "huge loss" for his people

Ramallah (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas mourned his "friend" Saeb Erekat on Tuesday, describing the death of the veteran Palestinian negotiator from Covid-19 complications as a "huge loss" for his people.

"The departure of a brother and a friend, of the great fighter, Dr. Saeb Erekat, is a great loss for Palestine and our people, and we are deeply saddened," Abbas said in a statement shortly after Erekat's death was announced.

Related Topics

Palestine From

Recent Stories

DIFC’s Innovation Hub to support Dubai’s futur ..

11 minutes ago

Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20I ag ..

20 minutes ago

Sindh IGP's abduction: Inquiry ordered by Army Chi ..

23 minutes ago

Ukrainian Border Guard Dies From Gunshot Wound on ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Comprehensive Plan on Fighting COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Remains of About 70 People Killed During WWII Foun ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.