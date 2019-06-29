UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ergodan Says Situation Calm In Syria's Idlib After Attack On Turkey's Observation Post

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:56 PM

Ergodan Says Situation Calm in Syria's Idlib After Attack on Turkey's Observation Post

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib was calm after the recent attack on Turkey's observation post, expressing hope that similar attacks would not take place again

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib was calm after the recent attack on Turkey's observation post, expressing hope that similar attacks would not take place again.

One Turkish soldier was killed and three others injured on Thursday in the attack. According to Ankara, the shelling was conducted from the territory controlled by the Syrian government and was deliberate.

"We hope and pray that such attacks will not be repeated. The situation on the ground is calm right now. We don't expect the repeating of such attacks," Erdogan said at a press conference, held at the end of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Turkey Osaka Idlib Ankara Japan Tayyip Erdogan Post From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces &#039;World Governme ..

42 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

43 minutes ago

Shehbaz shows concern over non-payment of salaries ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan Expects US F-35 Jets Despite Miss ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan issue to be focused in PM's visit to ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan team to get success against Afghanistan, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.