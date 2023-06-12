UrduPoint.com

Eritrea Rejoins East African Bloc IGAD: Information Minister Yemane Meskel

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Eritrea rejoins East African bloc IGAD: Information Minister Yemane Meskel

Eritrea has rejoined the East African bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), nearly 16 years after the politically isolated state pulled out of the body, Information Minister Yemane Meskel said on Monday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Eritrea has rejoined the East African bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), nearly 16 years after the politically isolated state pulled out of the body, Information Minister Yemane Meskel said on Monday.

"Eritrea resumed its activity in IGAD and took its seat" at a summit organised by the seven-nation bloc in Djibouti on Monday, Meskel said on Twitter.

"Eritrea affirmed its readiness to endeavour, in conjunction with all Member States, to the rejuvenation and effectiveness of IGAD and advancement of peace, stability and regional integration", he added.

The authoritarian state suspended its membership of IGAD in 2007 following a string of disagreements, including over the bloc's decision to ask Kenya to oversee the resolution of a border dispute between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Eritrea broke away from Ethiopia in 1993 and fought a two-year border war with its neighbour which poisoned relations until a peace agreement in 2018.

Eritrea was sanctioned by the United States in 2021 after sending troops into northern Ethiopia's Tigray region in support of Ethiopian forces and has been accused of massacring hundreds of civilians.

Related Topics

Resolution Information Minister Twitter Djibouti Eritrea Ethiopia United States Kenya Border 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

6 minutes ago
 PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyc ..

PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyclone

6 minutes ago
 18,000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical care in Madin ..

18,000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical care in Madinah

13 minutes ago
 Heavy downpour causes flash floods in Lower Chitra ..

Heavy downpour causes flash floods in Lower Chitral

8 minutes ago
 Dam flood death roll rises to 10, with 41 missing: ..

Dam flood death roll rises to 10, with 41 missing: Kyiv

8 minutes ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.