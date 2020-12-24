UrduPoint.com
Eritrea Reports 1st COVID-19 Death - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Eritrea has confirmed the first COVID-19 death on its soil, according to the health ministry.

"Forty five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today ... The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly risen to 877.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 599 while the number of deaths is one," the ministry said on Wednesday, without providing further details on the fatality.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the victim is a 50-year-old male, who received treatment in a local hospital.

Eritrea is a country in northeastern Africa with a population of 3.2 million.

