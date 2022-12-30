UrduPoint.com

Eritrea Withdrawing Troops From Ethiopia's Rebel Region Of Tigray - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Eritrea Withdrawing Troops From Ethiopia's Rebel Region of Tigray - Reports

Eritrean troops are leaving major cities in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, ruled by the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Western media reported on Friday, citing sources.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Eritrean troops are leaving major cities in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, ruled by the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Western media reported on Friday, citing sources.

The Eritrean troops have been assisting the Ethiopian government forces in combat with the TPLF. Now, the Eritrean troops have started to abandon the cities of Shire and Adwa on Ethiopia's northern border with Eritrea, a source that wished to remain anonymous told Bloomberg.

The spokesperson for Ethiopia's government, Selamawit Kassa, refused to comment, and the Eritrean authorities also remained silent on the topic, according to the media. A representative of Tigray rebels said they could not confirm the full withdrawal of Eritrea from the region.

In early November, the Ethiopian government and the Tigray rebels signed a ceasefire agreement. The agreement provides for the disarmament of the TPLF forces within a few weeks. The restoration of the internet connection and telecommunications in the region, the resumption of banks' operations and humanitarian aid supplies were discussed during the talks among other issues.

Ethiopia has been struggling with a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, the rebels seized the city of Mek'ele, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

A new truce was reached in March 2022, when the Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite humanitarian truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. After a five-month pause, hostilities resumed in August. The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

Related Topics

Internet Eritrea Ethiopia March June August November Border 2020 Media From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court orders first ever cartel case; uphol ..

Supreme Court orders first ever cartel case; upholds finding of cartelization in ..

1 minute ago
 Trail-5 emerges as new tourist, healthy activity d ..

Trail-5 emerges as new tourist, healthy activity destination for residents

1 minute ago
 Cabinet committee reviews arrangement for visitors ..

Cabinet committee reviews arrangement for visitors in Murree

1 minute ago
 Moldovans Split in Half on Issue of Country's Poss ..

Moldovans Split in Half on Issue of Country's Possible Accession to EU - Poll

1 minute ago
 President assents bill necessitating sign language ..

President assents bill necessitating sign language interpreters for TV programme ..

10 minutes ago
 LHC expresses serious concern over traffic jams in ..

LHC expresses serious concern over traffic jams in provincial metropolis

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.