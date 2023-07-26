(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The charter of the United Nations is under threat due to circumventions and ineffective UN bodies, Eritrean Permanent Representative to the UN Sophia Tesfamariam told Sputnik.

"I think it is under threat. They found ways to circumvent the UN Charter and do things almost illegally and not be held into account," Tesfamariam said when asked about the state of the charter.

The envoy also said the world would likely not be facing the challenges it does if all member states were abiding by the UN Charter.

The UN Security Council, Tesfamariam added, has been made "practically impotent" despite its critical role in global peace and security.

The UN General Assembly has likewise been rendered dysfunctional due to its consideration of dozens of issues that are "irrelevant to 90% of the world," Tesfamariam said.

In addition, the envoy said some member states from Africa and the rest of the so-called Global South may not be paying attention to talks at this point, having been "lost" amid discussions on issues beyond the GA's mandate.

The UN Charter, she added, ought to bring countries together and allow every member state, regardless of relative size or wealth, to contribute to the work of the UN.