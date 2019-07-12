UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eritrean Cleared Of Being Trafficking Kingpin In Mistaken Identity Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

Eritrean cleared of being trafficking kingpin in mistaken identity case

An Italian court ruled Friday that an Eritrean on trial as a human trafficking kingpin was telling the truth when he claimed it was a case of mistaken identity

Palermo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :An Italian court ruled Friday that an Eritrean on trial as a human trafficking kingpin was telling the truth when he claimed it was a case of mistaken identity.

Carpenter Medhanie Tesfamariam Berhe was arrested in 2016 as Medhanie Yehdego Mered, "the General" of one of the world's largest migrant trafficking networks, but after a 21-month trial the court ruled police had the wrong man.

Related Topics

World Police Man 2016 Court

Recent Stories

PITB & Punjab Archives launch Web Portal containin ..

28 minutes ago

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

33 minutes ago

102 snatched, stolen motorbikes handed over to the ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Deputy Secretary, Moldovan Foreign Minister t ..

2 minutes ago

Court Says to Sue Catalan Leader for Displaying Pr ..

2 minutes ago

FBR Decides honour shaheed Dr Abdul Qudoos by buil ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.