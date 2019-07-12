Eritrean cleared of being trafficking kingpin in mistaken identity case

(@imziishan)

Palermo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :An Italian court ruled Friday that an Eritrean on trial as a human trafficking kingpin was telling the truth when he claimed it was a case of mistaken identity.

Carpenter Medhanie Tesfamariam Berhe was arrested in 2016 as Medhanie Yehdego Mered, "the General" of one of the world's largest migrant trafficking networks, but after a 21-month trial the court ruled police had the wrong man.