Open Menu

Eritrean Envoy To UN Says 'Politicization' Of Food Aid Killed Black Sea Initiative

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Eritrean Envoy to UN Says 'Politicization' of Food Aid Killed Black Sea Initiative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The West's politicization of food assistance is what killed the Black Sea grain initiative, Eritrean Ambassador to the United Nations Sophia Tesfamariam told Sputnik.

"It (food aid) was given to certain countries who were on their (the West's) side for whatever issue.

So, the politicization of food aid is what's killing this initiative," Tesfamariam said.

The ambassador said the approach is not new, it has been there with food delivery in the past from USAID and other US agencies. Moreover, even if the deal was implemented, it would have no huge impact on Africa.

"The effect (of implementing the agreement) was minimal on Africa," Tesfamariam said. "But the propaganda for the initiative was huge and Africa was used as this bait."

Related Topics

Africa United Nations From Agreement

Recent Stories

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

6 minutes ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

20 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

21 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

13 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

14 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

14 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

14 hours ago

More Stories From World