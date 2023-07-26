Eritrean Envoy to UN Says 'Politicization' of Food Aid Killed Black Sea Initiative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The West's politicization of food assistance is what killed the Black Sea grain initiative, Eritrean Ambassador to the United Nations Sophia Tesfamariam told Sputnik.

"It (food aid) was given to certain countries who were on their (the West's) side for whatever issue.

So, the politicization of food aid is what's killing this initiative," Tesfamariam said.

The ambassador said the approach is not new, it has been there with food delivery in the past from USAID and other US agencies. Moreover, even if the deal was implemented, it would have no huge impact on Africa.

"The effect (of implementing the agreement) was minimal on Africa," Tesfamariam said. "But the propaganda for the initiative was huge and Africa was used as this bait."