Eritrean President May Attend Second Russia-Africa Summit In July - Ambassador

Published January 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki may attend the second Russia-Africa Summit in Russia's St. Petersburg in July if the situation at the border with Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray remains stable, Eritrea's Ambassador to Russia Petros Tseggai told Sputnik.

"Our delegation will visit the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. It is still difficult to say at what level it will be presented. I will do everything to convince our president to come, but it is not easy," Tseggai said.

The ambassador also said that the Eritrean leader would attend the summit if the situation on the border with Tigray, ruled by the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), remains quiet, because the conflict may resume due to the support of the rebels by several Western countries, including the United States.

The first Russia-Africa Summit took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019 and was co-hosted by Egypt. Participants outlined priority areas for economic cooperation with measurable goals for coming years in areas such as security, trade, cooperation within international platforms, science, technology and culture.

The Eritrean troops have been assisting the Ethiopian government forces in combat with the TPLF.

Now, the Eritrean troops reportedly started to abandon the cities of Shire and Adwa on Ethiopia's northern border with Eritrea. In early November, the Ethiopian government and the Tigray rebels signed a ceasefire agreement.

Ethiopia has been struggling with a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, the rebels seized the city of Mek'ele, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

A new truce was reached in March 2022, when the Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite humanitarian truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. After a five-month pause, hostilities resumed in August. The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

