Eritrean President Plans To Attend Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki is planning to attend the second Russia-Africa Summit to discuss several issues, including an arms race in space, the country's ambassador to Russia, Petros Tseggai, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Mr. Afwerki has accepted the invitation (of Russian President Vladimir Putin) and plans to come to the summit," Tseggai said.

The ambassador added that among the issues on the agenda are "international security issues and the problem of an arms race in space."

He also said that Eritrea and Russia are planning to exchange delegations in the near future to promote the establishment of business contacts. At the moment, the level of business contacts between the countries is low, but Asmara and Moscow are working on this issue, Tseggai added.

"Once certain mechanisms of interstate cooperation are in place, we can expect an increase in business agenda activity," Tseggai said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, 2023.

The first Russia-Africa Summit took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019 and was co-hosted by Egypt. Participants outlined priority areas for economic cooperation with measurable goals for coming years in areas such as security, trade, cooperation within international platforms, science, technology and culture.

