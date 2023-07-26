UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The participation of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg would bring concrete results for bilateral relations, the country's ambassador to the UN, Sophia Tesfamariam, told Sputnik.

"I'm sure if he (Afwerki) went over there (to Russia), there will be some concrete results," Tesfamariam said. "He is not a man of talk, he is a very much action-oriented gentleman and I think if he goes there, there will be some direct impact on the Russian-Eritrean relationship and maybe (resulting in making them) stronger, strengthening them as they go forward."

The envoy pointed out that no one can question the strength of the bilateral relationship between Russia and Eritrea, which is based on the support both countries provide for each other and on a similar view and understanding of world politics and where it needs to go in the future.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier in July that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the Eritrean leader on July 27 in St. Petersburg.

The Eritrean ambassador to Russia also confirmed to Sputnik earlier in the month that Afwerki is planning to attend the Russia-Africa Summit to discuss several issues, including the arms race in space.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

The first Russia-Africa Summit took place from October 23-24 2019, in the Russian city of Sochi. It was the first event of this scale in the history of Russian-African relations. Forty-nine African delegations are expected to attend this year's summit.