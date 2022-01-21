Eritrean refugees in Tigray 'desperate': UN

UrduPoint.com

Eritrean refugees living in camps in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region are in a "desperate situation", the United Nations warned Friday as they struggle to access food and clean water

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply alarmed at the deteriorating conditions faced by Eritrean refugees in the camps in Tigray," spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva.

In recent days, UNHCR staff managed to reach the Mai Aini and Adi Harush refugee camps for the first time in three weeks, following air strikes in and near the two sites.

"Our team found refugees scared and struggling to get enough to eat, lacking medicine and with little or no access to clean water," said Cheshirkov.

The situation was leading to a growing number of preventable deaths, he warned, pointing to accounts from refugees that at least 20 people had died in the past six weeks due to the declining conditions.

