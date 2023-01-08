UrduPoint.com

Eritrea's Ambassador To Russia Says France, Western Countries Losing Influence In Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Eritrea's Ambassador to Russia Says France, Western Countries Losing Influence in Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) France and other Western countries have been losing their influence in Africa, Eritrea's Ambassador to Russia Petros Tseggai told Sputnik.

"Several countries in Africa stick to the same point as Eritrea.

Earlier, when the United States and France dominated the continent, it was difficult for Africans to oppose them. Now another world is being built, so they can breathe freely. It gives many countries hope that everything is going in a good direction," Tseggai said.

The ambassador also said that it was the most difficult to oppose the French influence for the former French colonies, adding that now Paris "will not have such an influence as it had before."

Related Topics

Africa World Russia France Paris Same Eritrea United States

Recent Stories

New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

16 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

31 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippine ..

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippines

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.