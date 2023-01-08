(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) France and other Western countries have been losing their influence in Africa, Eritrea's Ambassador to Russia Petros Tseggai told Sputnik.

"Several countries in Africa stick to the same point as Eritrea.

Earlier, when the United States and France dominated the continent, it was difficult for Africans to oppose them. Now another world is being built, so they can breathe freely. It gives many countries hope that everything is going in a good direction," Tseggai said.

The ambassador also said that it was the most difficult to oppose the French influence for the former French colonies, adding that now Paris "will not have such an influence as it had before."