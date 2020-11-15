(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) At least two rockets, suspected to have been launched by the leaders of Ethiopia's Tigray Region, have hit Eritrea's capital, Asmara, The Telegraph reports.

The rockets hit the Asmara airport at around 8 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) on Saturday, the newspaper said. The number of casualties is unknown.

One eyewitness in Asmara told The Telegraph that the rockets appeared to be long-range missiles.

Earlier on Saturday, Chairman of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and acting President of Tigray Region Debretsion Gebremichael claimed responsibility for two missile attacks in the Amhara region of Ethiopia and did not exclude more strikes, including in Eritrea, saying on Tigray tv that all means would be used "to defend ourselves."