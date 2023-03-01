UrduPoint.com

Eritrea's Military Killed Over 300 Villagers In Northern Ethiopia In Fall 2022 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Eritrea's Military Killed Over 300 Villagers in Northern Ethiopia in Fall 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Eritrean forces, who were supporting Ethiopia's government forces against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), killed over 300 civilians in a week just days before the ceasefire agreement between the TPLF and Addis Ababa was reached in November 2022, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing witnesses and victims' relatives.

According to the report, Eritrean forces, allied with Ethiopian government troops, had been angered by a defeat on the battlefield and raided at least ten villages east of the town of Adwa during a week before the ceasefire, having killed over 300 villagers.

The survivors of the raids, fearing for their lives, just started to describe these events on condition of anonymity as Eritrean troops pulled back from much of Tigray in late January, the report said.

Ethiopia had been experiencing a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle ” Tigray's administrative regional center ” after fighting the government and the latter declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the TPLF soon launched a new offensive and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

A new ceasefire deal was reached in March when the Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, the Ethiopian government announced the establishment of a committee for negotiations with the TPLF. On November 2, the Ethiopian government and local Tigray region forces announced a deal to permanently cease hostilities, setting up a prospective end to a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced.

Related Topics

Dead Washington Addis Ababa Ethiopia January March June November 2020 Post From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

29 minutes ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

3 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

3 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.