Erosion of Austrian Neutrality Evident - Russian Ambassador

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The erosion of Austria's neutrality is evident, this will have consequences for relations with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The erosion of this fundamental principle for Austrian statehood is becoming more and more evident. By the way, not all political forces within the country agree with this. This, for example, was confirmed during the recent election campaign for the election of the head of state. Despite the exhortations of the coalition cabinet of Karl Nehammer of the inviolability of neutrality and adherence to it, the facts show the opposite. Austria has fully joined the unprecedented voluntarist sanctions against our country," the ambassador said.

As an example of incomplete adherence to the principle of neutrality, Lyubinsky also cited "the unjustified expulsion of four Russian diplomats."

Separately, he mentioned the "militant rhetoric" of official Vienna, in particular, "openly Russophobic statements about Russia that have nothing to do with the traditions of "good services.

"

"However, such a course of Vienna cannot pass without consequences for our bilateral relations. In a number of ways, they are already tending to a freezing point, contrary to all the good traditions of a constructive Russian-Austrian political dialogue. And this, I will add, cannot but affect our attitude toward the role of Vienna as a neutral negotiating platform. I hope that the political leadership of the country here has a fairly clear understanding on this matter," the diplomat emphasized.

Austria became a neutral country on October 26, 1955, and for more than half a century has been building its foreign policy taking into account its special international status of permanent neutrality. Today, the country is widely celebrating the 67th anniversary of this event; October 26 is considered a national holiday in Austria.