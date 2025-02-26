Erosion Of Multilateralism Threatens Global Stability: S.Africa Leader
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 07:17 PM
The erosion of multilateralism threatens global growth and stability, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned at a G20 finance meeting in South Africa marked by the absence of the US treasury secretary
Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The erosion of multilateralism threatens global growth and stability, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned at a G20 finance meeting in South Africa marked by the absence of the US treasury secretary.
Two days of talks of finance ministers and central bank governors from the world's leading economies opened a week after a meeting of G20 foreign ministers was snubbed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who complained of its "anti-Americanism".
"The erosion of multilateralism presents a threat to global growth and stability," Ramaphosa said in his opening address.
"At this time of heightened geopolitical contestation, a rules-based order is particularly important as a mechanism for managing disputes and resolving conflict," he said.
"Multilateral cooperation is our only hope of overcoming unprecedented challenges, including slow and uneven growth, rising debt burdens, persistent poverty and inequality, and the existential threat of climate change."
South Africa this year holds the rotating G20 presidency and has chosen the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability".
US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said on February 20 that he would not attend the Cape Town meeting because he was too busy.
Just days before, Rubio had accused the G20 hosts of an "anti-American" agenda. It followed criticism from President Donald Trump about land reforms in South Africa aimed at redressing inequalities perpetrated during the apartheid era.
"South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote 'solidarity, equality, and sustainability,'" Rubio wrote on social media.
"My job is to advance America's national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism."
The Group of 20 (G20) brings together the world's leading economies to discuss international economic and financial stability.
It includes 19 countries and the African Union and the European Union which together represent around 85 percent of global GDP.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic rel ..
EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 bill ..
Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: Punjab University Vice Chance ..
PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education
DC orders establishing child centre in one week
Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq ..
Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025
Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan Chi ..
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre
Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'
More Stories From World
-
Shares in Hong Kong rally more than 3% as tech firms surge30 minutes ago
-
EU seeks to balance business needs, climate goals1 hour ago
-
China, Vietnam launch another overland passenger border-crossing channel2 hours ago
-
China's tax policies invigorate private economy2 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: "World's supermarket" embraces era of AI2 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets rebound as Hong Kong tech rally resumes2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Autel Energy2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to take bilateral trade to $2bln; exploit connectivity, tourism potential3 hours ago
-
French police say killed man holding knives in Paris region3 hours ago
-
Saudi Founding Day celebration showcases Kingdom's rich heritage4 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign multiple accords for defence, tech, media cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign multiple accords for defence, tech, media cooperation16 minutes ago