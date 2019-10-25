UrduPoint.com
Erratic US Sanctions Policy Key Concern For Investors In Russia -EU Businesses Association

The unpredictable US policy toward Russia and the risks of new sanctions are the "main concern" of investors looking at the Russian market, Frank Schauff, the chief executive officer of the Association of European Businesses (AEB), told Sputnik

The West slapped sanctions on Russia in 2014 over the Ukraine crisis. Washington has since been expanding pressure on Moscow under additional excuses. In 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which, among other things, threatens any company that invests heavily in the Russian energy sector with secondary sanctions.

"Certainly, the foreign investments were touched by the sanctions significantly. But when they started to grow again in 2017, American sanctions were imposed unilaterally, and this certainly is of main concern for foreign investors, and, as you know, Europeans are the main foreign investors into the Russian economy.

It is certainly a problem that it is not predictable and you do not know what is going to happen next," Schauff said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

Schauff noted that the matter had been discussed at the forum in Verona, with participants mainly agreeing that the political events in the United States did not promise that the situation would cardinally change.

"The American political development is so unpredictable, and what comes out of it with regard to sanctions against Russia is very unclear. This is certainly from our point of view the main problem with regards to the investment climate in Russia," Schauff said.

Russia was included in CAATSA over its purported role in the Ukraine crisis and the 2016 US election meddling. Moscow has denied both accusations. In light of the looming 2020 US presidential race, Russian officials have not ruled out a new portion of anti-Moscow allegations.

