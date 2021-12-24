UrduPoint.com

Eruptive Activity Of Nevado Del Ruiz Volcano Disrupts Air Traffic In Colombia - Authority

Eruptive Activity of Nevado del Ruiz Volcano Disrupts Air Traffic in Colombia - Authority

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The ongoing eruptive activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in central Colombia has disrupted the air traffic, the civil aviation authority said.

"Flights to and from Bogota as well as from the western part of the country to the southern one must be redirected ...

because of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano," the authority said in a statement on late Thursday.

The civil aviation authority asked passengers to check details of their flights.

According to the national geological service, on December 23, the volcano unleashed a column of steam and gases with ash to an altitude of 1,400 meters (about 4,600 feet).

In November 1985, the eruption of Nevado del Ruiz destroyed the town of Armero, leaving more than 20,000 people dead.

