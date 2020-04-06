UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERW, Landmines Continue To Pose Lingering Thread To Afghan Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:06 PM

ERW, landmines continue to pose lingering thread to Afghan lives

The explosive remnants of war (ERW) and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) kill or maim more than 120 people every month in the militancy-hit Afghanistan, authorities said

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The explosive remnants of war (ERW) and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) kill or maim more than 120 people every month in the militancy-hit Afghanistan, authorities said.

"The home-made IEDs and explosive remnants of war (ERW), including unexploded ordnance (UXO) and abandoned explosive ordnance (AXO), kill or maim more than 120 Afghans every month," Afghanistan's State Ministry for Disaster Management (SMDM) said in a statement reaching Xinhua on Monday.

The statement was issued in the wake of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, which falls on April 4 every year.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Afghan authorities failed to commemorate the day which had regularly been marked in Afghanistan in the past, according to the statement.

Taliban militants and other insurgent groups in the country have been using IEDs to make roadside bombs and landmines to target security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.

"The figures given on the victims suggest that more than 60 percent of the monthly casualties were from improvised explosive devices (IEDs)," said the statement.

"Unprecedented increase in civilians' casualties from landmines, unexploded ordnance, the legacy of the past wars and improvised explosives devices (IEDs) are a matter of concern," the statement noted.

The Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of armed conflicts as more than 3,400 civilians were killed and over 6,900 others injured in conflict-related incidents in 2019, according to the figures released by the UN mission in the country.

Out of the total casualties, more than 880 civilians were killed and over 3,450 others wounded in suicide and non-suicide IED explosions in 2019.

The daily based increase in civilian casualties from landmines highlights the necessity of the continuation of the humanitarian program which highly depends on international donors, the SMDM statement said.

The statement acknowledged that "it was impossible to have Afghanistan free of mine without international support."The Mine Action Program for Afghanistan (MAPA) has cleaned some 56 square km of land from landmines and explosive ordnance over the past 11 months, in the wake of challenges including inaccessibility of some regions and lack of budget, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Militants United Nations Budget Suicide April 2019 From

Recent Stories

China's men's football team ends quarantine after ..

4 minutes ago

Mexican President Announces Pay Cuts of Top Govern ..

5 minutes ago

Edhi provides free treatment to 7983 patients

5 minutes ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) Asim ..

5 minutes ago

Japan offers assistance, expertise to Pakistan

5 minutes ago

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) promotes innovati ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.