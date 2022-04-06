UrduPoint.com

ESA Chief Says Members Discussing Back Up Plans On ExoMars After Cutting Ties With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 09:19 PM

European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher said on Wednesday that the decision to suspend work with Russia on the ExoMars project was not an easy one and now the member states are discussing back up plans on how to proceed next

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher said on Wednesday that the decision to suspend work with Russia on the ExoMars project was not an easy one and now the member states are discussing back up plans on how to proceed next.

"It was not an easy decision on ExoMars," Aschbacher said. "The suspension (of Russia) is a big problem. We have discussed that with the member states and we are making back up plans on how to proceed.

"

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in March that the Russian space agency was exploring options to fund the ExoMars 2022 mission after the European Union member states suspended cooperation over Moscow's special military ooperation in Ukraine.

ESA and Roscosmos planned to launch a rover to Mars in September, but the Russian space agency said it would do so alone - despite the mission being possibly delayed by several years - after ESA suspended cooperation.

