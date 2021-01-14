UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ESA Confirms 2 European Astronauts To Fly To ISS In 2021 - Chief

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

ESA Confirms 2 European Astronauts to Fly to ISS in 2021 - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed on Thursday that two European astronauts will be based at the International Space Station (ISS) this year, outgoing ESA Director General Jan Woerner said at a press conference.

 

"We could confirm that there will be two ESA astronauts partly together or timely together on the ISS in 2021. We have agreed already for the European astronauts to the gateway," Woerner said.

The flights will take place in the second quarter of 2021 and in the fourth quarter of this year, incoming ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher noted.

