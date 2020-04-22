ESA Head in Russia Says Fall 2020 Optimal Time for ExoMars Mission Launch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Head of the European Space Agency (ESA) Permanent Mission in Moscow Rene Pischel told Sputnik that the optimal time for the launch of the Russia-EU ExoMars mission would be late September-early October 2022.

The launch of the ExoMars mission has been repeatedly postponed. Most recently, the liftoff was pushed from 2020 to 2022 due to the need for conducting additional tests and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One of The ExoMars-2022 mission scenarios that are currently being analyzed involves the launch in late September or early October 2022 and landing in June 2023," Pischel said, adding that the final decision would be made by the ESA together with Russia's space corporation, Roscosmos.

The ESA head in Russia said that the time range was the most optimal for the launch. At the same time, Pischel stated that there were still a lot of restrictions on launching and landing needed to be checked.

ExoMars is a joint mission among the European Space Agency and Russia's Roscosmos space agency. The mission will include the launch of the European Mars rover, Rosalind Franklin, and the Russian lander, Kazachok, the final assembly which is being conducted by Lavochkin NPO. Kazachok will be equipped with 11 Russian and two European scientific instruments, while the Mars rover will have seven European and two Russian scientific devices on board.