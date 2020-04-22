UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ESA Head In Russia Says Fall 2020 Optimal Time For ExoMars Mission Launch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:29 PM

ESA Head in Russia Says Fall 2020 Optimal Time for ExoMars Mission Launch

Head of the European Space Agency (ESA) Permanent Mission in Moscow Rene Pischel told Sputnik that the optimal time for the launch of the Russia-EU ExoMars mission would be late September-early October 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Head of the European Space Agency (ESA) Permanent Mission in Moscow Rene Pischel told Sputnik that the optimal time for the launch of the Russia-EU ExoMars mission would be late September-early October 2022.

The launch of the ExoMars mission has been repeatedly postponed. Most recently, the liftoff was pushed from 2020 to 2022 due to the need for conducting additional tests and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One of The ExoMars-2022 mission scenarios that are currently being analyzed involves the launch in late September or early October 2022 and landing in June 2023," Pischel said, adding that the final decision would be made by the ESA together with Russia's space corporation, Roscosmos.

The ESA head in Russia said that the time range was the most optimal for the launch. At the same time, Pischel stated that there were still a lot of restrictions on launching and landing needed to be checked.

ExoMars is a joint mission among the European Space Agency and Russia's Roscosmos space agency. The mission will include the launch of the European Mars rover, Rosalind Franklin, and the Russian lander, Kazachok, the final assembly which is being conducted by Lavochkin NPO. Kazachok will be equipped with 11 Russian and two European scientific instruments, while the Mars rover will have seven European and two Russian scientific devices on board.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Same Lander June September October 2020 From NPO

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem restructures Sharjah Sports Clu ..

32 seconds ago

Court acquits Hafiz Nauman in Lahore Parking Compa ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for strict action to be taken against ..

2 minutes ago

82 power pilferers held in three weeks

2 minutes ago

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommun ..

2 minutes ago

SHC rejects Khursheed, his son’s bail in assets ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.