ESA Hopes UK To Join Copernicus Earth Observation Program Despite Brexit - Incoming Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

ESA Hopes UK to Join Copernicus Earth Observation Program Despite Brexit - Incoming Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The European Space Agency (ESA) hopes that the United Kingdom will join the EU Copernicus earth observation program, as London is currently in talks with Brussels on its post-Brexit participation in the space program, incoming ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said Thursday.

"As part of the Brexit agreement, the Copernicus was included in the deal as one program, where the UK can participate even after Brexit. And this is currently ongoing, the UK is negotiating with the European Commission and the European Union under which conditions and how this participation looks in detail," Aschbacher said at a press conference.

The ESA considers the UK a "strong partner" and hopes that London will ultimately join the program, the incoming chief noted.

The Copernicus Earth observation program, created by the European Union, is served by a set of satellites. The program is aimed at improving the life of EU communities by providing near real-time global environment data.

