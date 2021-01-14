UrduPoint.com
ESA In Talks With NASA On Joining Artemis Program For Moon Exploration - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The European Space Agency (ESA) is in talks with NASA on joining the Artemis program in order to send European astronauts to the Moon, outgoing ESA Director General Jan Woerner said on Thursday.

"Together with NASA, we are discussing also how to bring European boots on the Moon, and not only the boots, but with some humans within the boots. Therefore, we are looking also for more Moon activities and as it was said, the commercialization of space is going forward and therefore, the Moonlight initiative to look from the Lunar economy is progressing," Woerner said at a press conference. 

The Artemis program was launched by the administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump in 2017 in a bid to resume manned missions to the Moon by 2024.

The program is named after Greek mythology Moon goddess Artemis, the twin-sister of Apollo, the Greek god of the Sun after whom the first US Moon program was named. As part of the Apollo space program, six manned missions were sent to the Moon during the 1960s-70s.

NASA has been promoting the Artemis Accords as an international collection of rules of conduct in the exploration of outer space and the activities on the Moon. The document is supposed to be based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

