UrduPoint.com

ESA Notifies Roscosmos About Termination Of Cooperation On ExoMars Project

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 07:49 PM

ESA Notifies Roscosmos About Termination of Cooperation on ExoMars Project

The European Space Agency (ESA) has sent a notification to Russia's Roscosmos to inform about the decision to terminate the cooperation on the ExoMars project, the agency's press service told RIA Novosti on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The European Space Agency (ESA) has sent a notification to Russia's Roscosmos to inform about the decision to terminate the cooperation on the ExoMars project, the agency's press service told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

The ESA press service said it could confirm that the agency had sent the official notification to Roscosmos on the ExoMars mission on July 12.

Related Topics

Russia July

Recent Stories

DC praises all line deptts for brisk relief work a ..

DC praises all line deptts for brisk relief work at flood hit areas

26 seconds ago
 RWMC achieves 2nd position over Eid-Ul-Azha cleanl ..

RWMC achieves 2nd position over Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness operation in Punjab

27 seconds ago
 Japanese team arrive to attempt Shispare peak

Japanese team arrive to attempt Shispare peak

29 seconds ago
 Iftikhar Shallwani assumes charge as Federal Secre ..

Iftikhar Shallwani assumes charge as Federal Secretary Housing & Works

32 seconds ago
 KP CM expresses satisfaction over relief measures, ..

KP CM expresses satisfaction over relief measures, activities

3 minutes ago
 ANALYSIS - Economic Woes Propelled Peaceful Protes ..

ANALYSIS - Economic Woes Propelled Peaceful Protesters in Sri Lanka to Surprisin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.