ESA Notifies Roscosmos About Termination of Cooperation on ExoMars Project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The European Space Agency (ESA) has sent a notification to Russia's Roscosmos to inform about the decision to terminate the cooperation on the ExoMars project, the agency's press service told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

The ESA press service said it could confirm that the agency had sent the official notification to Roscosmos on the ExoMars mission on July 12.