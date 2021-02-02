ESA Open to Cooperation With Russia on Human Spaceflights on Soyuz Shuttle - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The European Space Agency (ESA) remains open to looking into the possibilities of resuming flights of European astronauts via Russia's Soyuz spacecraft if a good barter deal is reached with Moscow, outgoing ESA Director General Jan Woerner told Sputnik in an interview.

European astronauts used to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft under US quotas, taking the place of US astronauts in accordance with an agreement between the ESA and NASA. The European astronauts are set to switch to flying on the US spacecraft this year, as the United States has resumed the use of its own space shuttle.

"For me, it remains the same. ESA is open in looking into possibilities to have future launches with Soyuz with European astronauts.

This can be done in two ways. One is a direct barter between Europe and Russia. We are not allowed to pay for it in cash, according to our [ESA] convention, but I believe in a good opportunity to have a barter," Woerner said.

The other option of resuming flights of European astronauts on the Russian spacecraft could be an agreement between the US and Russian space agencies, under which the ESA would be able to fly in exchange for hardware delivered to NASA, the ESA chief noted.

"I am open for that and I hope my successor would be as open as I am," Woerner added, referring to cooperation between the ESA and Russia.

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is expected to fly to the ISS as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission in the fall of 2021, the US space agency said in December.