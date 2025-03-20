Open Menu

Escalating Israeli Attacks In Gaza Sparks Grave Humanitarian Crisis: UN

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Israel has stepped up its bombardments across the besieged Gaza Strip, killing hundreds more Palestinians – many of them women and children – and leaving widespread destruction in its wake, the UN reported Wednesday, citing local authorities.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that leaflets were dropped over Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun in the shattered-north, as well as eastern Khan Younis in the south, ordering residents once again to leave their homes.

UN Special Advisers Virginia Gamba and Mo Bleeker warned of an alarming and potentially “irreversible” escalation as Israel intensifies pressure on Hamas to release hostages.

“Thousands of people have already been displaced”, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq saaid at the regular news briefing journalists at UN Headquarters in New York.

As strikes continue following the collapse of the two-month ceasefire, families are scrambling to find shelter, the UN said.

In southern Gaza, UN humanitarian partners reported that many have fled from east to west Khan Younis, seeking shelter with relatives or in open areas.

In Rafah, growing numbers of displaced people are moving back toward the Mawasi area and other locations along the coast, while in the north, those escaping Beit Hanoun have sought safety in UNRWA-run schools in western Gaza City or in Beit Lahiya.

Meanwhile, OCHA warned that Israeli military operations are expanding into new areas.

On Wednesday morning, “Israeli forces raided Ein Beit el Ma refugee camp in Nablus, ordering five families to vacate their homes, which were turned into military zones,” said Farhan Haq.

The closure of crossings into Gaza – now in its 18th day – is “severely disrupting relief operations and worsening an already catastrophic situation,” noted Farhan Haq.

Humanitarian organizations warned that food, potable water, clothing and blankets are in critically short supply.

UN partners working in food security reported that food distributions have been disrupted due to the deteriorating security situation and the proximity of distribution points to evacuation zones.

Around 30 community kitchens providing cooked meals were forced to shut down on Tuesday, and those in east Khan Younis and North Gaza remained closed on Wednesday.

Education has also been affected, with learning activities in 163 temporary learning spaces suspended, leaving thousands of students without access to education.

With conditions in Gaza deteriorating by the hour, UN officials are urging all parties to take immediate steps to protect civilians, halt the violence, and work toward a political solution.

“It is essential that the mutual imperatives of the peace process, integrating aspects of prevention and protection are prioritised urgently,” Mr. Dujarric emphasized.

Without urgent intervention, officials warn that the humanitarian crisis will only deepen, with devastating consequences for those caught in the crossfire.

