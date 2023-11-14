Escalating Israeli attacks on Gaza could spread conflict to wider region, UN official warns

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Against the backdrop of relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza, the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, has warned of a dangerous expansion of the conflict in the wider region at a conference on the establishment of a middle East zone free of nuclear weapons.

Ms. Nakamitsu, addressing the opening session of the conference on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said she came to the Conference “with a heavy heart, anguish, pain and sorrow that I had never felt in my more than 30 years of UN career.” She noted the minute of silence among UN personnel to mourn and honour the 101 brave colleagues from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) who have lost their lives in Gaza in service of others.

During her address to the Conference last year, she spoke of the increasing geopolitical tensions and conflicts in the world and the strain on multilateral disarmament and non-proliferation regimes, she said. “A year on, we are witnessing a crisis of humanity unfolding in front of our eyes in Gaza,” she said.

The geopolitical and security situation has worsened and relations among major powers have further strained, Ms. Nakamitsu noted.

She expressed deep concern about clear violations of international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict.

“Let me repeat the clear, unequivocal position of the United Nations that no party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law. Even wars have rules,” she said, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow for life-saving aid to reach those in urgent and desperate need.

"Cool heads and diplomatic efforts must prevail,” she said, emphasizing that no effort should be spared to help pave the way to peace, to a two-State solution with Israelis and Palestinians living in peace and security.

Addressing the root causes of the conflict, including through a broader peace and security architecture in the region, is urgent, Ms. Nakamitsu said.

Given the current crisis in the Middle East, the decision to continue the important work of the Conference demonstrates a collective will to use dialogue and diplomacy in seeking common security and regional peace.

“Any threat to use nuclear weapons is inadmissible [and] further illustrates the urgency and imperative to achieve the objective of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction,” she said.

The current session will continue to address key issues for a future Middle East zone treaty. The importance of effective verification cannot be understated, as it ensures compliance and fosters trust among the parties to a future zone, she said.

“The path towards the establishment of a Middle East zone through the elaboration of a legally binding treaty will not be smooth sailing,” she said. But the incremental approach of the Conference is working well in preparing States for future negotiation of a treaty, she added, reiterating a call for the full participation of all States in the region. “A Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction will significantly contribute […] to peace and security of the Middle East and beyond,” she said.

Opening the conference, the President of the fourth session of the Conference, Taher El-Sonni of Libya, said the crisis in Gaza and its unpredictable backlash for peace and security in the Middle East and beyond underscores the urgency of the work of the Conference.

“The grave violations by the Israeli occupation forces must come to an end immediately,” he said. “As long as there are nuclear weapons and other WMDs (weapons of mass destruction) in our region, there will be no hope for sustainable peace in our region,” he said, adding that the provocative statement by a representative of the Israeli Government a few days ago, threatening the use of nuclear weapons against Gaza, is unacceptable.

The Conference and all parts of the United Nations must condemn that threat, which proves the gravity of the situation, he said.

The President of the General Assembly, Dennis Francis, noted that over four decades ago, the Assembly recommended the establishment of a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East.

“The ardent hope for a safer future has not been lost on the sands of time,” he said, highlighting that only two weeks ago, the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) reaffirmed its unflinching support for the establishment of this zone, calling for urgent and practical steps for implementation.

APP/ift