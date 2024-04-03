Open Menu

Escalating Violence Engulfs Mexican Election Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:14 PM

An aspiring mayor of one of Mexico's most dangerous cities was gunned down in the street as violence escalates weeks before elections, authorities said Tuesday

Celaya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) An aspiring mayor of one of Mexico's most dangerous cities was gunned down in the street as violence escalates weeks before elections, authorities said Tuesday.

The attack underscored the perils of running for office in the Latin American country, particularly for local-level candidates who frequently fall victim to bloodshed connected to corruption and the multibillion-dollar drugs trade.

Gisela Gaytan, who was campaigning to be mayor of the central city of Celaya, was shot dead on Monday during a visit to meet supporters, the state prosecutor's office said.

The 38-year-old ruling party candidate had said earlier at a press conference that she had asked for protection for her team.

"This is something that has us angry, shocked, in mourning. We are going to suspend campaign activities," said Alma Alcaraz, another candidate with the governing Morena party.

Authorities said that three other people were injured in the shooting in Guanajuato -- considered Mexico's most violent state due to turf wars between drug cartels.

