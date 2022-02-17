Escalation in Donbas Deteriorates Humanitarian Situation - Local Militia

The escalation in Donbas has significantly deteriorated the humanitarian situation in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian region, Yan Leshchenko, the head of police forces of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said on Thursday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The escalation in Donbas has significantly deteriorated the humanitarian situation in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian region, Yan Leshchenko, the head of police forces of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said on Thursday.

"The escalation of the situation, which we have been recording since this morning, has significantly complicated the already difficult humanitarian situation in the republic. Ukrainian terrorists have hit residential areas of settlements again," Leshchenko told reporters.