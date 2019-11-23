UrduPoint.com
Escalation In Northwest Syria May Undermine Constitutional Committee Talks - Mogherini

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:50 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The escalation of violence in northwestern Syria could undermine intra-Syrian negotiations, which should resume next week in the framework of the Constitutional Committee, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement Friday.

"The current violence not only exacerbates the suffering of civilians, notably as regards women and children, but also risks undermining the intra-Syrian talks in the framework of the Constitutional Committee which are scheduled to reconvene next week in Geneva under the aegis of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen," Mogherini said.

"Recent attacks on a camp of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the bombing of a critical life-saving health facility close to the Turkish border are yet another deplorable escalation in the deteriorating situation in northwest Syria.

We express our most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," she said.

Mogherini said the EU recognizes the presence of terrorist organizations in northwestern Syria but urges Damascus and Astana guarantor countries to prevent attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"While the European Union recognizes the presence of UN-designated terrorist organizations in the region, indiscriminate attacks on critical civilian infrastructure, including health and education facilities, by the Syrian regime and its allies are unacceptable and must stop immediately," she said.

