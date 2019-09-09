UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Escalation In Syria's Idlib Will Not Grow Into New Large-Scale War - Former Chinese Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:41 PM

Escalation in Syria's Idlib Will Not Grow Into New Large-Scale War - Former Chinese Envoy

The escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib will not ignite a new large-scale military conflict in the country as the government of Syria has now regained its strength and will prevent a new war from happening, former Chinese Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue Wu Sike told Sputnik on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib will not ignite a new large-scale military conflict in the country as the government of Syria has now regained its strength and will prevent a new war from happening, former Chinese Special Envoy on the middle East Issue Wu Sike told Sputnik on Monday.

The fighting has escalated in Idlib over the past several weeks, as the Syrian army has launched an offensive to clear the area from remaining terrorist threat and closed in on the strategic city of Khan Shekhoun. On August 31, a new ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey entered into force in the area. The same day, US forces attacked what they said were positions of leaders of al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) in northern Idlib. According to Moscow, the strikes resulted in an unspecified number of casualties and damage to surrounding structures.

"The conflict in Syria is in its ninths year. In my opinion, the Syrian government with Russia's support has already managed to solve major problems... The situation is currently complicated in the Idlib province, as you mentioned, and on the border with Turkey � the forces of armed opposition are still there. So it will take time to completely resolve this issue, but in my opinion there is no possibility for the situation in Syria to strongly escalate again - no, this I can say with complete certainty," Wu said.

He said that despite there still being terrorist formations and armed opposition groups scattered across Syria, "the government has regained its strength, having gone through the challenges of such a long war, and for that reason the possibility of a new war is not realistic."

"Syria has entered a period of recovering, but apparently time is needed to completely solve all problems," he added.

The civil conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011 between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur Sultan under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.

In January 2018, the sides held talks in the Russian city of Sochi and reached a landmark agreement to form a constitutional committee that would work toward preparing a constitutional reform in Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey China Sochi Idlib Same Middle East January May August Border 2017 2018 All From Government Refugee Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Google Says Backs Responsible Political Ads After ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese State Council Premier to Visit Russia From ..

2 minutes ago

Independent Candidates Win 26 Out of 45 Seats in M ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Creates New Engines for Navy to Compensate ..

2 minutes ago

World Energy Congress 2019 opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Saudi prince passes away

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.