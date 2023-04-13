Escalation in Ukraine Could Lead to High Volatility in Middle East, North Africa - IMF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that escalation of the conflict in Ukraine could lead to high economic volatility and social unrest in the middle East and the North African region, Director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour said on Thursday.

"An escalation of the war in Ukraine could lead to high volatility in commodity markets," Azour told reporters.

A severe conflict scenario could trigger additional inflation pressure and risks of social unrest, he added.

Instability in the financial sector in advanced economies also represents a serious threat to the region's economy, Azour noted. Further worsening of the situation in this area could increase pressure on regional financial markets and lead to more adverse credit conditions, he said.

At the same time, the most vulnerable economies in the region could face debt distress if financial conditions in the global economy as a whole do not improve for a long time, Azour added.