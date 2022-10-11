Escalation in Ukraine Requires Diplomatic Solution - UAE Presidential Adviser

The Tuesday visit of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Russia was planned in advance to discuss bilateral issues between the two countries, an Emirati presidential adviser said, adding that the escalation of the situation in Ukraine requires an urgent diplomatic solution

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Tuesday visit of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Russia was planned in advance to discuss bilateral issues between the two countries, an Emirati presidential adviser said, adding that the escalation of the situation in Ukraine requires an urgent diplomatic solution.

"The visit of the head of the UAE to Russia was planned in advance within the framework of bilateral relations and our independent sovereign choice. However, the escalation of the situation in Ukraine requires an urgent solution through diplomacy, dialogue and respect for the norms and principles of international law.

This is a firm position of the UAE," Anwar Gargash said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a face-to-face meeting with the UAE president in Saint Petersburg. This is the first visit of the UAE president to Russia since taking office in May this year and his third foreign visit as head of state.