UrduPoint.com

Escalation In Ukraine Requires Diplomatic Solution - UAE Presidential Adviser

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Escalation in Ukraine Requires Diplomatic Solution - UAE Presidential Adviser

The Tuesday visit of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Russia was planned in advance to discuss bilateral issues between the two countries, an Emirati presidential adviser said, adding that the escalation of the situation in Ukraine requires an urgent diplomatic solution

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Tuesday visit of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Russia was planned in advance to discuss bilateral issues between the two countries, an Emirati presidential adviser said, adding that the escalation of the situation in Ukraine requires an urgent diplomatic solution.

"The visit of the head of the UAE to Russia was planned in advance within the framework of bilateral relations and our independent sovereign choice. However, the escalation of the situation in Ukraine requires an urgent solution through diplomacy, dialogue and respect for the norms and principles of international law.

This is a firm position of the UAE," Anwar Gargash said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a face-to-face meeting with the UAE president in Saint Petersburg. This is the first visit of the UAE president to Russia since taking office in May this year and his third foreign visit as head of state.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter UAE Visit Vladimir Putin Petersburg May

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.