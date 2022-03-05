UrduPoint.com

Escalation Of Conflict In Ukraine Would Cause 'devastating' Economic Damage: IMF

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The IMF warned on Saturday that the already serious global economic impacts of the war in Ukraine would be "all the more devastating" should the conflict escalate.

"While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious," the IMF said in a statement after a meeting of the executive board on Friday.

"Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating."

